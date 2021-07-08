Roseville’s Annual Bacchanalia Celebration

Roseville, CA- Mark your calendar for September 11, 2021 for Splash as the City of Roseville and Roseville Area Chamber join forces for an evening of unlimited drinking, eating and dancing at the Roseville Aquatic Center.

An evening celebrating the area’s wineries, breweries, restaurants and bands for a night of revelry. The party happens from 6:30- 10:00 pm and is a 21+ event. Tickets are $85 per person or $150 for two.

Tickets online at https://rosevilleareachamberofcommerce.thundertix.com/events/188442

Roseville Aquatic Center

3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd

Roseville, Ca