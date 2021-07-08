Kaiser Permanente partners with the Latino Leadership Council to provide free vaccinations

Lincoln, Calif.- Kaiser Permanente and the Latino Leadership Council are holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in the community of Lincoln to reach people who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first 50 people to register for a vaccine appointment will receive a $50 Walmart gift card upon vaccination. Registrants 51 to 100 will each receive a $25 Door Dash gift card upon vaccination.

Kaiser Permanente Northern California is investing significantly in key community partnerships to help remove access barriers and ensure people at highest risk for contracting COVID-19 receive timely vaccinations, particularly within communities of color.

Eligibility

Anyone age 12 and older is eligible for the vaccine. Those 12 to 17 years old need parental consent to be vaccinated. Face masks will be required to enter the clinic. This clinic is open to everyone, not just Kaiser Permanente members. Appointments can be booked by calling (916) 802-2260, although walk-ins will be accepted based on available supply. Kaiser Permanente will provide the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Second doses for those who get their first dose of Pfizer on July 11 will be given on Sunday, August 1, 2021, 1-4 p.m. at this same location. For more information visit www.kp.org/covidvaccine.

WHEN: Sunday July 11, 2021

Clinic hours: 1 to 4 p.m.***

The Pavilion at McBean Park, 65 McBean Park Drive, Lincoln (enter off 4th Street)

By working to remove barriers to vaccinations, Kaiser Permanente in greater Sacramento is helping to ensure people have convenient access to the vaccine, particularly within neighborhoods and underserved communities. Kaiser Permanente is providing strategic support to community organizations to increase vaccination rates and is enlisting trusted messengers in the community to deliver information about vaccine safety and effectiveness. Kaiser Permanente has invested $5 million in Northern California to support the equitable roll out of COVID -19 vaccines in the communities we serve.