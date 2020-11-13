Roseville accolades attracting attention

Roseville, CA- Roseville was named the 27th most livable mid-sized city in the United States by SmartAsset.com in its 2020 survey. Roseville is the only city in the Capital Region included in the survey’s top 50 cities.

To find the most livable mid-sized cities, SmartAsset first compiled a list of all the cities with at least 100,000 residents, excluding the 100 most populous cities.

The cities were compared across the following eight metrics:

Gini coefficient . This is a statistical measurement of income inequality. A Gini coefficient of zero indicates total equality of wealth distribution, while a coefficient of one indicates total inequality of wealth distribution across groups. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-Year American Community Survey.

. This is a statistical measurement of income inequality. A Gini coefficient of zero indicates total equality of wealth distribution, while a coefficient of one indicates total inequality of wealth distribution across groups. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-Year American Community Survey. Median home value change. This is the percentage change in median home values from 2015 through 2019. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 and 2019 1-year American Community Surveys.

This is the percentage change in median home values from 2015 through 2019. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 and 2019 1-year American Community Surveys. Median monthly housing costs . Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.

. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey. Percentage of residents below the poverty line . Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.

. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey. Median household income . Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.

. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey. Unemployment rate . Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is for July 2020.

. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is for July 2020. Percentage of residents without health insurance . Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.

. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey. Average commute time. Data comes from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 1-year American Community Survey.



Earlier in 2020, Roseville was the only California city named by Money.com as one of the best places to live in the United States.