Educating residents about issues affecting seniors

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County District Attorney’s Office is launching an online senior citizen series to educate residents about issues affecting the senior citizens in the county. The education series is intended to virtually support the DA’s Placer Protect program. PROTECT stands for providing resources and outreach to elderly citizens together.

“Whether you are a senior citizen or have a loved one who is a senior citizen, issues such as senior fraud and abuse affect the collective safety of our county residents,” said Shannon Quigley, deputy district attorney for the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. “This new series will shine a light on some of these problems, while highlighting our amazing partners who help us combat these issues.”

November 23

The Placer County PROTECT Presents online series will introduce the Placer PROTECT team, highlight partnership programs and discuss issues affecting Placer County’s senior citizens. The virtual component is being added to the program in response to the current pandemic and the need to eliminate in-person workshops. The first installment featuring District Attorney Morgan Gire will be shared Nov. 23 on their Facebook page.

To ensure the safety and protection of the county’s senior citizens, the Placer County District Attorney’s office established Placer County PROTECT, a multi-disciplinary task force team dedicated to elder abuse investigations, victim support and community awareness. This team is composed of the District Attorney’s Office, victim services, adult protective services, local law enforcement agencies, nonprofit organizations and community representatives.

Placer County PROTECT offers many services such as an email alert system, a fraud hotline, elder abuse prevention support and more. Residents can learn more about the program here.