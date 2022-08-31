$675,000 Median July List Price in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- Gone are the days of putting your house on the market and being in contact with a buyer in just a few days. Although the Roseville housing market can be viewed as balanced where supply and demand for homes are about the same. In Roseville, there are 962 homes for sale ranging in price up to $5 million.

In July the median listing price for homes in Roseville was $675,000 and the median listing price per square foot is $337. The sale-to-list price ratio for Roseville is almost 100 percent which means sellers have not been forced to lower their prices to attract buyers. The median number of days a listing stays on the market in Roseville is 45-days.

Sacramento / Roseville

Looking at the Sacramento housing market we are seeing similar performance. The median listing price in Julie was $499,000 with a median listing price per square foot was $335. This is only $2 less than what was experienced in Roseville. Compared to the median number of days on the market of 45, Sacramento’s median days on the market is 43. Like Roseville, the Sacramento housing market is balanced with supply and demand roughly equal.

Interest Rates

The dramatic increase in interest rates may not have been fully seen in the July housing reports. What I am currently seeing in my business is fewer buyers. The ones we are working with are also more tentative about buying a home. It is not unusual to have a buyer decide to cancel a purchase after they get disclosures that show the total costs of buying a home.

