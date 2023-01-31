Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) has announced the extension of its Transitional Kindergarten (TK) program to 5 hours per day and Kindergarten to 6 hours per day beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.

Priority registration for 2023-24 for all new, returning and inter/intra-district transfer students, including the extended TK and Kindergarten programs, is now open through February 17, 2023.

“Research shows that full-day Kindergarten significantly reduces disparities in academic readiness as students enter Grades 1 and 2,” said Superintendent Derk Garcia.

“Not only are those grades crucial for academic success in later years, but we hope it gives students a stronger social and emotional foundation, as many of these children were born a year or two before the pandemic.” Superintendent, Derk Garcia

Extended day programs encourage more independent learning, classroom involvement, productivity in work with peers and reflectiveness than half-day Kindergartens. Extending these programs helps boost student achievement, improves students’ social and emotional skills and provides parents with a greater level of support for their children.

Priority Registration

Priority registration allows the district to prepare for staffing levels by providing a look at enrollment numbers amid the growing need and demand for high quality academic and social-emotional programs.

All students, new and returning, should register by February 17, 2023 at https://www.rcsdk8.org/student-registration.

