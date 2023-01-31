Facility recycles them with Mattress Recycling Council’s Bye Bye Mattress Program

Roseville, Calif. – The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) has joined a growing list of the Mattress Recycling Council (MRC)’s Bye Bye Mattress program collection site participants.

Beginning February 1, 2023, the WPWMA will accept old mattresses and box springs from the public every day, for free. Residents may bring their items to the WPWMA, located at 3195 Athens Ave., Lincoln, CA 95648, during the following hours of operation: 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on weekends.

All year long

“At the WPWMA, we continuously strive to make recycling and disposal easier for our community and partnering with Bye Bye Mattress will certainly do that,” said Ken Grehm, WPWMA Executive Director. “When the WPWMA hosted free mattress collection events over the past few years, it was met with great enthusiasm and so we’re thrilled to now offer free mattress drop-off at our facility 365 days a year.”

A mattress recycled through the Bye Bye Mattress program is broken up into four main components – steel, foam, fibers and wood – which are used to make hundreds of new products such as carpet padding, construction rebar, insulation, filters and mulch.

Location

How it’s funded

The program is funded through a $10.50 recycling fee that is collected when a mattress or box spring is purchased in California. The fee is used to establish free drop-off locations and collection events throughout the state, transport collected units from these sites to companies that dismantle the discarded products, and ultimately recycle the materials. Other portions of the fee are dedicated to combating illegal dumping and research efforts that improve the recycling process and recyclability of the component material.

“We’re thankful to each of the solid waste facilities, local businesses and nonprofit organizations that join our collection network and help us make recycling used mattresses easier for residents,” said Mike O’Donnell, MRC’s Managing Director. “Together, this impressive network is collecting more than 1.5 million mattresses each year that are recycled right here in California.”

In addition to utilizing participating collection sites, residents that are having a new mattress delivered should ask their retailer about taking back their old one. Visit ByeByeMattress.com to learn more.

Learn more about the Western Placer Waste Management Authority at wpwma.ca.gov.