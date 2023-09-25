Powers, Walker to Assume Key Roles

Roseville, Calif. – Sutter Health this week appointed two exceptional leaders who will play pivotal roles in steering Sutter Roseville Medical Center to new heights.

Tammy Powers, an accomplished leader with a background in both patient care and administration, has been named the new CEO of Sutter Roseville Medical Center, effective Oct. 2. She joins new Sutter Roseville Chief Medical Executive Dr. Vanessa Walker, who brings to the role a wealth of experience in leadership and service to her patients and colleagues.

Tammy Powers

Powers, a registered nurse, has served the past two years as the chief administrative officer at Sutter Davis Hospital, where she also was the chief nursing executive for three years prior to her CAO appointment. As Sutter Davis’ CAO, Powers became the guiding force behind the hospital’s many accomplishments, which include the completion of a major expansion of its most heavily used services – birthing center, emergency department and med-surg unit – as well as multiple campus upgrades.

Before joining Sutter Davis, Powers was an assistant administrator at Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento, where she served as the strategic, operational and administrative leader for the Women’s and Children’s Center. When she joined Sutter Davis as its chief nursing executive, she became responsible for leading and administering day-to-day operations associated with direct patient care activities and clinical education and development.

“Tammy’s leadership and strong relationships with our employees, physicians and the community helped drive the service-oriented culture and clinical excellence that Sutter Davis is known for,” said Rachael McKinney, president of the Greater Sacramento Market for Sutter Health. “Tammy was instrumental in executing on our vision to expand access to care in Davis, and patients and staff at Sutter Roseville Medical Center can expect this same level of commitment and excellence with Tammy at the helm.”

Dr. Vanessa Walker

Dr. Walker is a practicing pulmonary and critical-care physician at Sutter Roseville who has provided intensive care to patients with complex needs. In 2020, she became Sutter Roseville’s director for physician quality, focused on promoting and strengthening the Sutter Safe Care culture throughout all levels of practice. She also serves as the medical director of Sutter’s Valley Area electronic ICU, which connects Sutter’s most vulnerable patients to the care they need through a centralized hub staffed by critical-care physicians and nurses. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was key in providing excellent, safe care to Sutter patients in large, community and rural hospitals.

Dr. Walker’s dedication extends beyond clinical practice, as she chaired a medical executive wellness committee and also Sutter’s Critical Care Clinical Improvement Community and served as a member of the SRMC Credentials Committee and the Bioethics Committee. Outside of Sutter, she sits on the board of the Sierra Sacramento Valley Medical Society, serves as medical director of the respiratory therapy program at San Joaquin Valley College, and is a physician adviser to the California Society for Respiratory Care. Dr. Walker holds a master’s degree in clinical informatics from Duke University, where she also served as a fellow in pulmonary and critical-care medicine.

Dr. Walker replaces Dr. Peter Hull as the chief medical executive for Sutter Roseville. Dr. Hull is now serving as the chief medical officer for Sutter’s Greater Sacramento Market, which includes medical services in Placer, Sacramento, Yolo and Amador counties.

“Dr. Walker has a long history of excellence on behalf of our patients, physicians and care staffs, and she will be a strong, dynamic addition to our leadership team.” Dr. Peter Hull

Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Sutter Roseville Medical Center offers a unique blend of sophisticated medical care, tranquil surroundings and a heritage of community service that spans seven decades. Sutter Roseville has 382 licensed beds, a full array of services and programs designed to serve the growing community, and a Level II American College of Surgeons-verified Trauma Center serving a multi-county region. It is also a teaching hospital, with more than 50 resident physicians completing their training with the hope that many of them will stay to practice in Sutter Roseville’s growing region.