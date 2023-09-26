Performs “Blown Away,” by Carrie Underwood

Roseville, Calif.- Last night on Season 24 of The Voice, Kristen Brown from Roseville, now residing in Cool secured a spot on Team Gwen by singing “Blown Away,” by Carrie Underwood.

Kristen has known she wanted to pursue music since a young age. When she was 13, she formed a band with friends from her vocal studio and the trio hit the road. They went on to release original music and open for country artists such as Toby Keith, Morgan Wallen, and Rascal Flatts.

Solo music journey

In 2021, Kristen began her solo music journey writing and producing her first solo song, “Christmas Spirit,” in memory of her late aunt. The music video for the song has amassed nearly 94,000 views on YouTube.

Over the last couple years, Kristen has been writing her own music, producing the tracks, marketing it, directing and editing her own videos and booking her own gigs.

Kristen gets her determined spirit from her parents, who have always told her if you work hard enough you can accomplish any dream.