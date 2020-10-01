Choosing Positivity in Turbulent Times

Roseville, CA- Throughout these turbulent months, I’ve made it a point to find normalcy in the everyday. I’ve noticed the concept of time has brought me a bit of comfort. When it seems like the world is upside down, I remind myself that the world keeps turning and time will march on. Although we’ve been consumed with COVID-19 this school year, I can’t help but get excited for our upperclassmen as they enter the fall season.

Traditionally, the months of October and November keep our seniors busy. They whittle down college applications, submit their FAFSA (which is now available for the 2021-2020 school year!), and prepare for one last SAT and/or ACT. Our juniors will begin looking to visit colleges in the spring to get ahead of this process, collaborating with their counselors and senior friends who can provide helpful tips and advice. While today may still feel uncertain, it’s comforting to know that we continue to plan for our future.

As I look toward the holidays, I am reminded that fall inspires us to give thanks. Well, my thanksgiving has already begun because I have never been more thankful for the students, staff and families who continue to find resilience despite challenges and respect each other for the assets that we bring. Although differences exist, it is the connections and relationships that will stand the test of time. This year, let’s choose to see the change of season in a positive way, looking for the normalcy that still exists in our traditions.

Jess Borjon

RJUHSD Superintendent