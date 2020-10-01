Foresthill Bridge Area Fire Quickly Contained

Auburn – CAL FIRE / Placer County Fire Department Law Enforcement arrested Robert Thornton, age 52, a transient from the Auburn area, for one count of arson.

Thornton is accused of deliberately setting a fire near the Foresthill Bridge off Lincoln Way, in Auburn (Placer County) just before 2 a.m. Tuesday September 29, 2020.

CAL FIRE/Placer County Fire Department assisted by Placer County Sheriff’s Office, and Auburn Fire Department responded to a vegetation fire shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday morning. Firefighters contained the fire to a quarter of an acre.

“Our aggressive initial attack and law enforcement investigation led to a quick arson arrest before more destructive consequences could have taken place” said CAL FIRE Unit Chief Brian Estes.

Since the beginning of the year, there have been over 8,100 wildfires that have burned more than 3.9 million acres in California. With an increase in fires and Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection acres burned, preventing fires remains a critical need. “Arson is an unconscionable act and something we aggressively pursue through the tireless efforts of our CAL FIRE / Placer County Fire Department Law Enforcement Officers said Estes, “I am very proud of our CAL FIRE Law Enforcement Officers and our law enforcement partners in working to mitigate arson related incidents in Placer County.

Thornton was arrested and booked into Placer County Jail. Bail is set at $235,000.