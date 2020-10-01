Navigating the unpredictable, together

Roseville, CA- Fall is upon us and I can’t help but wonder what 2020 has yet to unleash. So many of our experiences have been unpredictable, out of our control and challenging. While we are working on plans to reopen, we’ve learned that flexibility and adaptability are the names of the game. And the biggest tool in the Roseville City School District toolbox? The input and support from our families, staff and community. This has helped us ensure we have a forum so all voices can be heard.

During the September 10 virtual RCSD board meeting, we heard more than 100 public comments from the community. RCSD has always benefited from actively engaged and involved families, and their passion to have their voices heard is stronger than ever. This input helps us to put children at the center of every decision we make. It’s clear that families, RCSD staff and board members, and the community at large, want the best for our children as they strive to make sense of the wild world around them. I am thoroughly grateful for each public comment, positive or negative, because the District can’t do it alone – we rely on hearing the concerns, priorities and input from the community to help us craft plans and make choices that affect us all. Thank you for standing beside us as our partner in education.

One Size Doesn’t Fit All

Throughout the reopening planning stages, I have learned from the families of our 11,000+ students that there is not a one-size-fits all solution. While some families are eager to step foot back into the classroom, others have found a consistent groove at home. While some families have health and safety concerns, others feel confident in the protocols we’ve put in place with direction from State and Local health officials.

All this is to say that none of us have the perfect solution. What we do have is each other and the desire to do our very best for our children with what we have, when we have it.

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District