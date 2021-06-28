Summer Entertainment and Family Fun

Roseville, CA- Hollywood comes to Roseville and Rocklin every summer for a series of free outdoor movie nights. A family-friendly experience under the sun and stars, it’s the perfect time to relax and be entertained. Classics to contemporary, come join the fun as the sun sets and the temperatures dip into the more comfortable range.

Various food trucks and entertainment available. With the exception of Royer Park, movies begin around sunset.

Free Movie Nights

July 16 : Grease ( Vernon Street Town Square )

: Grease ( ) July 24 : Small Foot (Royer Park) 6:00 pm

: (Royer Park) 6:00 pm Aug 20 : Godzilla vs Kong (Vernon Street Town Square)

: Godzilla vs Kong (Vernon Street Town Square) Aug 20: Onward (Rocklin Whitney Park & Margaret Azevedo Park)