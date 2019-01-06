Filmed On Location in Placer County

Ever watch a movie or commercial scene and think to yourself, that looks familiar? With over four dozen movies filmed in Placer County, it just might be more than your imagination.

Placer County locations have played a part in dozens of films going all the way back to the 1920’s. That doesn’t include the countless commercials and photo shoots that includes some of the most popular names in entertainment.

In addition to small and colorful towns, Placer County is home to spectacular mountain views, color bursting sunsets and a myriad of amazing backdrops well suited to the entertainment industry.

Film crews can quickly shift between a suburban scene one day and a remote wilderness scene the next. The convenience can slice a studio’s productions time and costs significantly.

Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office

The Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office assists in securing film permits at no charge, ensuring that all necessary approvals are obtained from government agencies. Typically, local law enforcement and fire protection agencies must sign off on a production, especially if explosives or firearms are used. If a production will take place on, or requires closing part of a roadway under state or county jurisdiction, the California Highway Patrol will be involved. Film production in any of California’s 270 state parks is usually free, but requires coordination with that agency. With an abundance of federal forestland in the county, the U.S. Forest Service is often involved in permitting.

To share information about possible scenery and locations, the Placer-Lake Tahoe Film Office maintains an extensive library of still photos showing the variety of locations the county has to offer.

FREE Film Permits

To see what Placer County has to offer for motion picture and still photography locations, visit the Film Office’s website. For additional information, contact the Film Office at: 530-889-4091, or toll free at: 877-228-3456.

Filmed in Placer County