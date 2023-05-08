Heating Up and Cooling down in Roseville 2023

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville temperatures are finally creeping up as seasonable weather finally appears on the horizon. Forecasts call for the mercury to push past 90 degrees later this week. That means it’s time for water fun!

Crabb Park reopens water features this year following repairs and Luken Park also splashes back into action now that the drought is over. Woohoo! Here’s this year’s schedule for water fun in Roseville.

Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville: Summer Fun Starts Here! Placer County Fair in Roseville Placer County Fair in Roseville

Water feature hours:

10am-8pm on weekends only*, May 1 through Memorial Day

10am-8pm daily*, Memorial Day through Labor Day

10am-7pm daily*, Labor Day – September 30

*Hours are subject to change due to special events or unplanned maintenance needs.

Be sure to bring the sunscreen, a towel and your family/friends to cool off, Roseville style.

Park locations:

Vernon Street Town Square, 311 Vernon St.

Crabb Park, 1000 Scarborough Dr.

Luken Park, 2350 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Related