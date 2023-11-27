Donating items to children and seniors at area SAFE Credit Union locations

Roseville, Calif. – Granite Bay, Rocklin and Roseville SAFE Credit Union and community members can show their gift-giving spirit this holiday season by donating items to children and seniors at their local branch.

The credit union is partnering this year with the Sacramento Metro Salvation Angel Tree program as part of SAFE’s annual Joy & Kindness philanthropic holiday campaign.

Through Wednesday, Dec. 6, gift-givers can select Angel Tree recipients to donate to at SAFE’s Granite Bay, Rocklin, Roseville and West Roseville branches, as well as at 16 other SAFE branches in the Greater Sacramento area. Each ornament tag includes information and wish lists including recipients’ ages, clothing sizes and gender.

Annual Joy & Kindness program

The annual Joy & Kindness program invites SAFE employee teams with allotted funds from the credit union to support nonprofit organizations during the holidays. This year, the effort focuses on the Angel Tree program and invites members to participate in the holiday campaign as well.

“We are so excited to join with our members in giving to others this holiday season,” says Gina Olson, SAFE Credit Union’s senior vice president of Member Services and Operations. “Our employees are especially looking forward to working together with SAFE members to make a difference in their communities.”

Participating Placer County Branches:

Granite Bay Branch, 8789 Auburn Folsom Road

Rocklin Branch, 6190 Stanford Ranch Road

Roseville Branch, 121 N. Sunrise Ave.

West Roseville Branch, 1541 Blue Oaks Blvd.

Lincoln Branch, 111 Ferrari Ranch Road



Dec 6th deadline

After selecting a child to shop for, gift-givers can bring the unwrapped items back to their SAFE branch and branch employees will deliver the gifts to the Salvation Army. All gifts must be received by SAFE by Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Founded in 1979 in Lynchburg, Virginia, the Salvation Army Angel Tree program helps provide new clothing, toys and a holiday meal to thousands of families, children and seniors each year through generous donations.

SAFE Credit Union Senior Vice President Member Services and Operations Gina Olson

“The Salvation Army has so many incredible programs this time of year, but none of them are possible without incredible community support and partners like SAFE Credit Union,” says Major John Brackenbury, divisional commander of the Salvation Army’s Del Oro Division. “Their partnership is truly a blessing that will help bring Christmas morning to thousands of children.”

SAFE provides up to $400,000 in philanthropy, grants, scholarships, and direct donations each year to nonprofits and students.

The Sacramento Metro Salvation Army Angel Tree program runs through Saturday, Dec. 16 with drop off sites in Building C at Cal Expo. For more information visit their website here or at sacramento.salvationarmy.org.

Additional Sacramento Area Participating Branches:

Antelope Branch, 7887 Walerga Road

Citrus Heights Branch, 7475 Madison Ave

East Elk Grove Branch, 9312 Elk Grove Blvd.

East Sacramento Branch, 6341 Folsom Blvd.

El Camino Branch, 3560 El Camino Ave.

Folsom Branch, 2740 Bidwell St.

Hazel Branch, 5261 Hazel Ave.

K Street Branch, 2901 K St. in Sacramento

Laguna Branch, 9162 Bruceville Road in Elk Grove

Land Park Branch, 4700 Freeport Blvd.

North Natomas Branch, 2761 Del Paso Road

Rancho Cordova Branch, 12519 Folsom Blvd.

Sunrise Branch, 7601 Sunrise Blvd.

Watt Branch, 4636 Watt Ave. in North Highlands

West Sacramento Branch, 2105 Town Center Plaza

