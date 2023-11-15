Distributed to those in need throughout the Sacramento area

Sacramento, Calif.- The Salvation Army will once again be the proud beneficiaries of the 40th annual Sacramento Association of REALTORS Christmas CanTree build.

Throughout the year, Sacramento Association of REALTORS hold fundraising events leading up to the build. Those funds raised go toward the purchase of dozens of pallets of canned food, which is then transformed into an incredible display of a can Christmas tree.

After the holiday season, the tree will be disassembled and distributed to those in need throughout the Sacramento area. Here is a look at what last year’s event looked like.

40th Annual Christmas CanTree

WHO: Sacramento Association of REALTOR and The Salvation Army

WHAT: CanTree build to help feed those in need in Sacramento

WHEN: November 20, 2023, 7:00 AM until the tree is completed

WHERE: Capital City Honda, 3630 Fulton Ave, Sacramento CA 95821

Salvation Army Sacramento Metro

The Salvation Army has actively served Northern California since 1885. The Sacramento Metro, the largest Corps in the Del Oro Division, provides services to the Sacramento County area. Our service programs are intended to meet the immediate needs of struggling people to help them attain sustainable living situations by providing food and shelter, affordable childcare, workforce development, and transitional housing. The Salvation Army Sacramento Metro prides itself on allocating 82 cents of each dollar raised directly back into the life-changing programs that bring hope to hurting souls. With those dollars in 2022, we were able to serve 42,444 individuals, providing 130,000 meals and 9,000 nights of shelter.

