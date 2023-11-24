Final night of tour planned for the Bay Area

Roseville, Calif. – Defying age has kind of been standard operating procedure for The Stones for quite some time now. However, with the release of Hackney Diamonds, The Rolling Stones have surprised the music world and most fervent fans with an album of new music, their first in almost two decades. No small feat following a lengthy career of generating countless hits, Hackney Diamonds takes its place among some of their most solid work. The album and production is really that good and the Stone’s strongest album since 1981’s Tattoo You – to our ears.

True to form, these “youthful in spirit” legends are taking to the road once again. The Rolling Stones have announced their 2024 Tour that will commence Houston Texas for a 16 gig run that will conclude at Levi’s Stadium in Northern California’s Bay Area in July. Can’t wait? Be sure to give a full listen to Hackney Diamonds on your favorite streaming service!

April 28: Houston, Texas (NRG Stadium)

May 2: New Orleans, Louisiana (Jazz Fest)

May 7: Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)

May 11: Las Vegas, Nevada (Allegiant Stadium)

May 15: Seattle, WA (Lumen Field)

May 23: East Rutherford, New Jersey (Metlife Stadium)

May 30: Foxboro, Massachusetts’s (Gillette Stadium)

June 3: Orlando, Florida (Camping World Stadium)

June 7: Atlanta, Georgia (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

June 11: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Lincoln Financial Field)

June 15: Cleveland, Ohio (Cleveland Browns Stadium)

June 20 Denver, Colorado (Empower Field at Mile High)

June 27: Chicago, Illinois (Soldier Field)

July 5: Vancouver, British Columbia (BC Place)

July 10: Los Angeles, California (SoFi Stadium)

July 17: Santa Clara, Calif. (Levi’s ® Stadium)

