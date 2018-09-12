Schools awarded Grant Funds for new High Efficiency Air Filters

Roseville, CA,- Three Roseville City School District elementary schools, Cirby, Spanger, and Woodbridge, recently received grant funding for new high efficiency air filters that work with existing school-wide HVAC systems. The new high tech air filters are designed to help eliminate bacteria, viruses and combustion particles from transportation sources and smoke through a nano-fiber structure filtration technology that is safe, healthy and effective.

“As a result of this grant, classroom air quality will be cleaner than ever, benefitting both students and staff,” said Erik White, Air Pollution Control Officer with the Placer County Air Pollution Control District (APCD).

The filters were installed over the summer and children, who tend to be more sensitive to the effects of air contaminants than adults, are expected to benefit the most from this new filtration system.

The $400,000 grant was awarded by the Placer County APCD, with funds provided

by the California Air Resources Board. The project included the installation of the air

filtration systems and 10 years of filter replacement for each school. If additional funds become available, the APCD and Roseville City School District hope to continue the

partnership by retrofitting more schools with the high tech air filtration systems.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to see this investment in our students,” said Scott Alvord, Chair of the Placer County Air Pollution Control District and a Roseville City Councilmember.

A grant for this type of project is a first for any northern California school and both the Placer County APCD and Roseville City School District are pleased to help support the physical health and wellbeing of students and staff. “It is our hope that clean indoor air quality will foster better health for students and staff, higher attendance rates and improved student performance,” said Derk Garcia, Roseville City School District Superintendent.