Fish and Game Commission Soliciting Grant Proposals

AUBURN, Calif. — Continuing its program to improve the health of fish and wildlife, the Placer County Fish and Game Commission is soliciting grant proposals from nonprofit organizations, schools and other organizations and individuals.

Recipients must use the money for projects that improve the protection, conservation, propagation or preservation of Placer County’s fish and wildlife. The maximum amount of any single grant is $500.

The grant period is open and the application deadline is Oct. 5. Awards will be announced at the commission’s Oct. 24 meeting and grant funds will be distributed in December.

The grant program is supported through the Placer County Fish and Game fund, which receives half of base fine revenues from Fish and Game code citations issued in the county. Those funds may be used for fish and wildlife education programs, temporary care of injured or orphaned wildlife, scientific research or habitat improvement projects.

The Placer County Fish and Game Commission consists of seven members appointed by the county board of supervisors. The commission serves an advisory role to the board and coordinates efforts in habitat restoration, public awareness and natural resource education.

The grant application form is available here. (PDF download)