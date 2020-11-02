Community Teamwork Essential for Success

Roseville, CA- We may not all agree all the time, but here’s where we can agree: The first trimester of the 2020-2021 school year was a learning experience. While distance learning isn’t optimal, I believe #RCSDChampions never shy away from a challenge. With varying degrees of obstacles, life situations, family-work-life imbalances, at the end of the day, we got through it all.

I would like to express my gratitude to each and every family, parent, guardian, staff member, community member, educator and, especially, student for allowing us to maintain consistency in the distance learning through the first trimester. We recognize the sacrifices many of you have endured, so that we can do our best in putting children at the center of every decision that we make. You are appreciated by me personally and by all of us at RCSD.

I am thrilled that by sticking to distance learning, we will be able to smoothly transition to the start of a new trimester by greeting each other on campus (from a 6 foot distance, of course!). The RCSD team has worked tirelessly to be able to welcome our students back safely and we are beyond ready to provide a sense of normalcy for the children of Roseville.

For some time to come, I imagine there will still be opposing points of view throughout the community and perhaps within the RCSD community, as well. I would like to remind us all that we are still on the same team. We all want what is best for our children and students. I would also like to remind our community of what it will take to ensure that our schools can remain open.

During the holidays, please be mindful of how you celebrate, how you gather and the measures you take to protect yourselves and your families. Ahead of winter, please consider the flu shot for your family. This will help us to keep students in the classroom and avoid the starts and stops that will likely come throughout the winter months as families come down with colds, the flu and, unfortunately, COVID-19. Remember to wash your hands, keep your distance, wear your face covering and stay home when you are sick.

It is this teamwork throughout the community that has allowed us to reopen and it is this same teamwork that will allow us to remain open for our children.

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District