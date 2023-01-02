Cardboard recycling truck

Recycling made easy

Roseville, Calif. – Is your cardboard piling up? The City of Roseville provides several convenient cardboard recycling drop-off points around town for residents. Check below for closed and most recently added locations.

A reminder to flatten your boxes and do not include trash. Note: The City of Roseville is no longer recycling Styrofoam or Newspapers at these locations. It may be disposed with your regular weekly trash.

Illegal Dumping

If you noticed illegal dumping occurring at these locations, please call (916) 774-5780.

Roseville cardboard recycling locations

NEWEST LOCATION
200 Corporation Yard Rd

Maidu Park
550 Maidu Drive

Ray Lockridge Park
2601 Eureka Road

Galleria Blvd and Berry Street

Saugstad Park
100 Buljan Drive

Mahany Park adjacent to Bear Dog Park
1565 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Westpark Dr.
4475 Westpark Drive

LOCATION CLOSED: Washington Blvd (across from @Grounds)

