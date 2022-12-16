

Expansion and vote on EIR aim to support the region’s planned growth

Roseville, Calif – The Western Placer Waste Management Authority (WPWMA) Board of Directors has voted to certify the Final Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for the agency’s Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan, verifying the document complies with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA). Additionally, directors voted to approve one of two initially proposed plan concepts allowing for expansion of WPWMA operations across their existing properties – including facilitating a local circular economy.

The finalized Waste Action Plan project will ensure western Placer County is well-positioned to meet residents’ and businesses’ waste disposal and recycling needs, comply with a changing regulatory environment, support planned regional growth and create opportunities for innovation – including diverting food waste and additional recyclables through a $120 million renovation of the WPWMA’s mixed-waste Materials Recovery Facility.

“We’ve heard directly from our Member Agencies that it can be hard to keep residents up to date when regulations change,” Executive Director Ken Grehm said.

“Our Waste Action Plan shows that we have our residents’ and businesses’ convenience and quality of life top of mind and can guarantee they are in compliance as regulatory changes come – something very few other regions can claim.” Ken Grehm, Executive Director

Future landfill development

The WPWMA Board of Directors approved Plan Concept 2 evaluated in the EIR – which designates the WPWMA’s western property for future landfill development and the eastern property for compatible manufacturing and technology to facilitate a local circular economy. WPWMA Staff recommended Plan Concept 2 as it allows the WPWMA to realize its long-term objectives and goals in a cost-effective, environmentally conscious manner and affords the WPWMA the greatest degree of flexibility to adapt to future regulatory and technical developments.

“The Board’s decision will aid in positioning the WPWMA as a leader in resource innovation – both locally and nationwide,” said Grehm. “We look forward to our facility realizing its full potential as a critical resource for the region.”

The vote was taken during the Board Meeting on Thursday, December 8, 2022, and was 5-0 in favor of certification, following the evening’s presentations and public comments.

Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville

The approved project is a direct reflection of community input. In addition to a strong consultant team, an advisory committee composed of key staff from each of the WPWMA’s Member Agencies (Placer County and the cities of Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville) had significant input, along with a stakeholder working group consisting of nearby commercial entities, developers, environmental groups and residential neighborhood representatives.

“I appreciate staff’s work throughout this long process and all the input we have received from the community – It’s a big step forward for the region,” said Board Chair Dan Karleskint, Council Member for the City of Lincoln. “The approved plan will support western Placer County for nearly a century, and I think its serendipitous the way it all worked out in the end.”

The approved project is subject to CEQA, and the WPWMA prepared the Waste Action Plan EIR to inform decision-makers and the public of potential environmental impacts and mitigation measures associated with the proposed projects.

Learn more about the Renewable Placer Waste Action Plan and the innovations coming to the Western Placer Waste Management Authority at RenewablePlacer.com.

