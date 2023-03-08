2023 Barrel Bonspiel in Roseville

Roseville, Calif. -Wine Country Curling Club (WCCC) and Placer Valley Tourism welcome the Barrel Bonspiel to Roseville March 24-26, 2023 at Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville.

The WCCC already has a rich history with The Crush, their signature bonspiel, and due to the wonderful success they have had with that tournament the idea of the Barrel Bonspiel was born and now returns this month.

Curling Action!

The Barrel has garnered the attention of teams throughout California that will be participating in this bonspiel that includes a four game guarantee for every team.

If you have never witnessed curling in action, here is your chance!

The Barrel’s opening ceremony starts on Friday, March 24 and continues throughout the entire weekend. There is no charge for spectators, food and drinks will be available to purchase at Skatetown’s concession stand.

Come see what these California curlers can do! Skatetown is located at 1009 Orlando Ave in Roseville.