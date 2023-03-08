Roseville based company helps treat U.S. Veterans

Roseville, Calif.- California Recovery Center (CRC) is now in-network with TriWest Healthcare Alliance, one of the major insurance carriers in the U.S. that supports the healthcare needs of our nation’s Veterans, offering access to quality provider networks and excellent customer service through the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Community Care Network (CCN).

CCN consolidates VA’s multiple community care programs, including Patient-Centered Community Care, Individual Authorizations, and Provider Agreements, into one streamlined program that is designed to serve Veterans better and strengthen partnerships with community providers.

Increasing access to care

As an approved member of the Community Care Network, California Recovery Center is set to provide high-quality treatment for former members of the U.S. Military that are struggling with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental and behavioral conditions. CRC’s partnership with TriWest Healthcare Alliance is in support of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ aim to increase access to care for those who have served our country.

About California Recovery Center

California Recovery Center is an accredited healthcare provider that specializes in designing and tailoring comprehensive therapy programs to treat co-occurring substance use disorders and mental health conditions. We accept major insurance carriers including Kaiser, Cigna, Halcyon, Beacon, and many more. Check out our Admissions page to verify insurance.

Detox, residential inpatient, and outpatient programs

Personalized plans and evidence-based therapies

An interdisciplinary team of wellness professionals

A personal community of sobriety

Earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval(r)



To know more about California Recovery Center, speak to one of our representatives through our chat box or call (866) 894-8477.

