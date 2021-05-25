Community vaccine clinics in targeted areas

Placer County Public Health and health care system partners will be holding special vaccination clinics in parts of the county with lower vaccination rates or access to health services in the month of June.

Appointments can be made in advance at MyTurn.ca.gov and walk-ins are also welcomed. The clinics will be offering the Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine to anyone 18 and older.

Locations and times for the community clinics are as follows:

Kings Beach

North Tahoe Event Center

8318 N Lake Blvd, Kings Beach

Dates: Wed. and Thurs., June 2 and 3

Time: 4:30-7 p.m.

Colfax

Colfax Veterans Memorial Hall

22 Sunset Circle, Colfax

Date: Tuesday, June 8

Time: 4:30-7pm

Foresthill

Foresthill Memorial Hall

24601 Harrison St, Foresthill

Date: Thursday, June 10

Time: 4:30-7 p.m.

Local health systems are also planning community clinics in the North Auburn and Lincoln areas, and further details will be provided once available.

Final Day in Roseville

The mass vaccination clinic @the Grounds in Roseville will also be offering single-dose vaccine appointments the evening of May 25, its final days of operation.

Following demobilization of the clinic, which administered more than 85,000 doses, the county is turning its focus to community-based clinics in areas of need. Local nonprofit organizations will assist in promotion. Health systems, clinics and more than two dozen pharmacy partners will also continue to administer vaccine at locations across the county.

“We’re extremely thankful and proud of our staff, partners and progress thus far, and this model will help us continue that progress,” said Health and Human Services Director and Interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham.

To date, as of May 24, approximately 48% of the Placer County population has received at least one dose (or a complete dose) of vaccine, with everyone 12 and up now eligible for vaccination.