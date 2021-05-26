Tightening Enforcement of Illegal Use of Fireworks

Folsom, CA- The Folsom City Council adopted an ordinance to address the increased usage of illegal fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday and strengthen enforcement capabilities.

The Folsom City Council recently adopted an ordinance to address the increased usage of illegal fireworks around the Fourth of July holiday and strengthen enforcement capabilities.

The new “Social Host Liability Ordinance” is intended to hold persons in control of a property accountable for the illegal use of fireworks. Under the ordinance, property owners and tenants could face fines for illegal firework displays set off on their property, regardless of whether they ignited the displays. Those found in violation of the ordinance will be fined up to $1,000.

“If you are caught using, selling, or possessing illegal fireworks, you are subject to fines and arrest.” Fire Chief Ken Cusano

Illegal use of fireworks is dangerous and has recently resulted in injury and fires in Folsom. Additionally, 9-1-1 calls about illegal fireworks can result in longer public safety response times for other critical emergencies.

“Make sure that everyone has a safe, happy, and accident-free Fourth of July by not using or promoting the use of illegal fireworks,” said Fire Chief Ken Cusano. “If you are caught using, selling, or possessing illegal fireworks, you are subject to fines and arrest. More importantly, using fireworks exposes you, your children, your relatives, your neighbors, and innocent bystanders to injury, along with the associated fire dangers to property and natural vegetation.”

Under the City of Folsom Municipal Code, the use of illegal fireworks can result in administrative violations subject to a fine of up to $5,000. Using, selling, or possessing illegal fireworks also fall under many California Health and Safety Codes violations that could result in $50,000 fines and jail time.

Currently, “Safe and Sane” fireworks are allowed in nearly 300 communities across the state, including all communities in Sacramento County. These fireworks are not explosive, not aerially launched, and are tested and approved by the California Office of the State Fire Marshal. In the City of Folsom, fireworks sales and usage is currently limited to June 28 through July 4.

The “Social Host Liability Ordinance” will be available on the City of Folsom website. The ordinance will receive a second reading by the Folsom City Council at the May 25 meeting and would take effect June 24.