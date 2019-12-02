Community outreach meetings on county charter updates

Community members are invited to share their thoughts on updating the Placer County Charter at two workshops of the county Charter Review Committee in Loomis and Roseville.

The Loomis workshop is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at the Loomis Library, 6050 Library Drive.

The Roseville workshop is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 9 at the Martha Riley Library in Roseville, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

The Placer County Charter is a governing document that guides the organizational structure, duties and responsibilities of the county’s elected and appointed officials.

The county recently recruited seven members of the Charter Review Committee, who are charged with reviewing the charter and making recommendations for changes or additions, if any, they may determine are appropriate. Under today’s charter, the Charter Review Committee is convened every five years and must meet in open session at least twice before making any recommendations for changes to the charter to the Board of Supervisors.

In the workshops, committee members will be looking for input from the community on updates to the charter they would like the committee to explore. Placer County Supervisors Robert Weygandt and Jim Holmes will join the Loomis workshop, and Supervisors Bonnie Gore and Kirk Uhler will join the Roseville workshop.

The Charter Review Committee held a workshop with Supervisor Cindy Gustafson in Tahoe City on Nov. 15.

Placer’s charter was established in 1980 to increase citizen participation in county government, improve efficiency and provide for a responsible and cooperative county government.

Recommendations of the Charter Review Committee are not binding and do not obligate the board to adopt them. Should the board choose to adopt any changes recommended by the committee, those changes must be approved by the voters of Placer County through ballot measures.

Previously approved charter amendments include allowing the board to contract for county services if more economical, giving preference to local suppliers for county purchasing contracts and establishing the current practice of electing the Board of Supervisors by district rather than countywide.