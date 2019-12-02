Final four games at WJU

Rocklin, CA – Placer Valley Tourism is teaming up with Rocklin and Whitney High Schools to bring the third annual Norcal Tip-Off Varsity Basketball Tournament to Rocklin on Dec. 4-7.

This four-day, action-packed event promises great competition with 16 teams arriving from throughout the state to start the high school basketball season in style.

“The Norcal Tip-Off is a fun way to start the season and Coach French and I are very excited about the teams that are participating in this year’s event,” stated Stephen Taylor, Rocklin High School’s Boy’s Basketball Coach. “This is our strongest field yet with top teams like Clovis West, Edison and Washington Union coming from the Fresno area.”

“We also have Golden Valley from Merced, Liberty coming up from the Bay Area and the powerhouse team St. Francis returns from Los Angeles, along with the Norcal teams Oak Ridge, Liberty Ranch, Laguna Creek, Kennedy and Yuba City,” added Taylor. “Both Whitney and Rocklin are expected to be outstanding contenders as well!”

The games will be played at both Rocklin and Whitney High Schools with the final four games on Saturday, Dec. 7 taking place at William Jessup University (WJU) in Rocklin starting at 5 p.m. Taylor explained that by moving the championship games to the Warrior Arena it adds an element of excitement to the tournament for the fans and players alike.

Admission fees are $8 for adults, $5 for children 5-17 years old and seniors 65 and older, children under 5 are free. Concessions will be available during all games with proceeds benefiting Rocklin and Whitney’s basketball programs.

Mark your calendars and come watch these top-notch teams at the Norcal Tip-Off.

Rocklin High School is located at 5301 Victory Lane in Rocklin, Whitney High School is located at 701 Wildcat Blvd. in Rocklin and William Jessup University is also in Rocklin at 2121 University Ave.