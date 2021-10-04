October 14 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Roseville, Calif. – More than 40 businesses located in Placer County are participating in the upcoming Placer Works virtual job fair hosted by Golden Sierra from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.

Companies slated to attend represent a variety of industries in the county including healthcare, technology, manufacturing, education, construction, caregiving, food service, civil service, retail, trucking and others.

“…an excellent opportunity to help employers in Placer County connect with residents seeking employment opportunities” Sherri Conway, Placer County Economic Development Director

“Providing our residents with the resources they need to re-enter the workforce is a top priority,” said Placer County Economic Development Director Sherri Conway. “As our local economy continues to improve, the Placer Works virtual job fair is an excellent opportunity to help employers in Placer County connect with residents seeking employment opportunities.”

Connect with employers

Job seekers will be able to learn about companies currently hiring and submit resumes for their current job vacancies.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to speak with multiple hiring professionals and chat live with members of the Golden Sierra resources team, who can provide job search support through their robust local programs.

Participants are encouraged to dress professionally, be prepared to talk about their skills and experience and ask questions of potential employers.

Register Online

Those interested in participating are encouraged to register early at https://goldensierra.com/virtual-job-fair/.

Employers currently hiring in Placer County and interested in participating in the Placer Works event can contact Golden Sierra at page (at) goldensierra.com.