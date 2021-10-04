Festive Celebration for Halloween Season October 23

Folsom, Calif. – The Folsom Historic District Association invites you to Spirits, Brews & Bites in Historic Folsom. The event will take place on Saturday, October 23rd from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Stroll from store to store on and around Sutter Street for beer, spirits, cider and food samples, all provided by local restaurants, breweries, cideries and distilleries. All tastings will be hosted by a Historic District merchant.

While the street and stores are open to the public, you need a ticket to taste. Priced at $35

Live Music, Costumes Encouraged

Brews!

Enjoy live music on each block as you walk between tasting stops! Halloween costumes are encouraged!

This is a public event that is open to the Folsom and surrounding communities. A portion of the proceeds will benefit our charity, FHDA(Folsom Historic District Association), as well as support the restaurants and breweries that have been through so much in the last 18 months.

Must be 21+ to purchase tickets. Event is rain or shine.

Spirits, Brews & Bites

October 23, 2021

2:00 – 5:00 PM

200 Wool Street

Folsom, CA

Tickets Online

