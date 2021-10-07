Experience serving municipalities spans over 30 years

Rocklin, Calif.- Sherri Conway has been hired as assistant city manager for the City of Rocklin and will begin work in her new role on Oct. 25.

Conway has over 30 years of experience serving municipalities, most recently as director of the Placer County Office of Economic Development. During her time with the County, Conway oversaw business retention, expansion and attraction efforts, led workforce and job development programs, was responsible for the Placer County Visitor’s Bureau, and more.

“Supporting the Rocklin business community and developing a robust economic development strategy are key priorities as I begin work with the City,” Conway said.

“I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Rocklin, City Manager Zimmermann and the Rocklin City Council.” Sherri Conway

Placer County

In 2018, Conway launched the Placer Business Resource Center (BRC), a countywide one-stop facility to serve the business community. To date, programs through the BRC have helped create hundreds of new businesses in Placer County.

In early 2021, also under Conway’s direction, the first countywide business retention and expansion program was launched, leveraging the full support of all six Placer cities/town and the local chambers of commerce.

“Sherri’s passion for economic development, community engagement, and government affairs is clearly illustrated by her accomplishments,” City Manager Aly Zimmermann said. “We’re fortunate to have her join Team Rocklin and we welcome an already familiar face to the community.”

Previous Experience

Conway previously served as the economic development and planning director for the City of Colfax, as well as the community development director for the City of Lake Placid, New York.

Conway holds a Master of Science degree in resource management and public administration from Antioch University in Ohio, and a Bachelor of Science degree in environmental science from the State University of New York.