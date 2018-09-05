Adoption & Education Center Grand Opening Sept. 15th

ROSEVILLE, CALIF. – Placer SPCA has opened their new Adoption & Education Center.

Join them for an open house to celebrate the Grand Opening. Event kicks-off with a ribbon cutting and parade of adoptable dogs entering the new facility to explore their new housing.

All dogs, cats and critters will be available for adoption with fees reduced by 50%!

WHEN: September 15, 2018 from 11am-4pm

WHERE: Placer SPCA Adoption & Education Center, 200 Tahoe Avenue, Roseville, CA 95678

WHY: After 45 years of finding permanent homes for animals in Placer County, we’re proud to now have a permanent home of our own.

Our new home embodies the best in animal welfare practices. Placer County’s dogs are now housed comfortably in habitats, cats enjoy lounging around in spacious condos, and critters roam around in a home-like environment.

COST: Free

ABOUT THE PLACER SPCA

Since 1973, the Placer SPCA has been dedicated to facilitating the humane treatment of animals in Placer County as well as a safer, healthier community overall. This non-profit organization houses as many as 4,000 animals each year, and includes an education room and treatment rooms for sick and injured animals. Other services provided by the Placer SPCA include adoption counseling, spay/neuter assistance and education, pet lost and found, humane education, collaborative rescue efforts, foster care, mobile adoption, behavior modification counseling and training, and volunteer opportunities. The Placer SPCA is not affiliated with any other entity and does not receive funding from the ASPCA or HSUS.