Unemployment remains over 200% higher than year ago

Roseville, CA – The employment picture in Placer County continues to strengthen with the unemployment rate dropping to 6% in October 2020 according to the California EDD. In August 2020, Placer County’s unemployment rate stood at 7.7%. Last year at this time, the rate was about 2.6%. For contrast, in Imperial County the unemployment rate is 18.8%.

Placer County boasts one of the lowest unemployment rates statewide, just below a handful of counties statewide, including Marin County and Santa Clara County.

Local & Regional Unemployment

Placer County 6.0% Yolo County 6.2% Sacramento County 8.4% Yuba County 9.4% El Dorado 6.4%

The official California EDD news release shows the following.

California’s unemployment rate dropped 1.8 percent to 9.3 percent in October as the state’s employers added 145,500 jobs1, according to data released today by the California Employment Development Department (EDD) from two surveys. It is the third-highest single-month job gain in the current data series that dates back to 1990. This comes after September’s upward-revised gain of 102,400 jobs (+6,400 jobs from previously reported gain). California has now regained nearly 44 percent of the 2,615,800 nonfarm jobs that were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March and April.

Counties at or above 10% Unemployment

San Joaquin 10.0% Kern County 10.6% Tulare County 10.9% Los Angeles 12.10% Imperial 18.8%

California’s Labor Market, by the Numbers…

At 9.3 percent2, October marks the first month since March 2020 that California’s unemployment rate was below 10 percent and the fifth straight month it fell below the all-time unemployment rate high of 16.4 percent set in April and May of this year.

Nine of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs last month. For the second consecutive month, Leisure & Hospitality had the largest job gain with an increase of 66,000 jobs thanks to large growth in Accommodation and Food Services as well as Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation.

Professional & Business Services posted an increase of 35,800 jobs and was boosted by gains in Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services.

Government posted the largest industry job loss with a decline of 41,100 in October due to losses in Federal Government employment largely stemming from staffing reductions in census workers.

The nonfarm payroll job numbers come from a federal survey of 80,000 California businesses. The unemployment rate comes from a separate federal survey of 5,100 California households.

California Unemployment Rate by County