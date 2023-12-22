Updated December 2023
Roseville, Calif. – Placer County’s unemployment holds steady in the latest report from the California Economic Development Dept. The latest report has Placer County in top 10 in California. Overall the economy continues to defy pundits in politics and on cable news for years as they rely on doom and gloom to keep their adherents tuned in.
The Bay Area continues to lead California with the lowest unemployment rate statewide. The counties reporting the highest unemployment remain Imperial County (18.7%) (migrant & seasonal work) and Colusa County (11.4%).
Local Counties At a Glance
- Placer 3.9% (no change)
- Sacramento 4.6% (up from 4.5%)
- El Dorado 4.2% (up from 4.0%)
- Nevada 4.1% (up from 4.0%)
- Yolo 4.8% (up from 4.4%)
- Yuba 6.4% (up from 6.1%)
California Unemployment Rate by County
|COUNTY
|UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
|SAN MATEO
|3.30%
|SAN FRANCISCO
|3.50%
|SAN LUIS OBISPO
|3.50%
|MARIN
|3.70%
|NAPA
|3.70%
|SONOMA
|3.70%
|ORANGE
|3.80%
|SANTA CLARA
|3.80%
|INYO
|3.90%
|PLACER
|3.90%
|SANTA BARBARA
|3.90%
|NEVADA
|4.10%
|SIERRA
|4.10%
|CALAVERAS
|4.20%
|EL DORADO
|4.20%
|MONO
|4.20%
|SAN DIEGO
|4.20%
|ALAMEDA
|4.50%
|CONTRA COSTA
|4.50%
|LASSEN
|4.50%
|HUMBOLDT
|4.60%
|SACRAMENTO
|4.60%
|VENTURA
|4.70%
|MENDOCINO
|4.80%
|SOLANO
|4.80%
|YOLO
|4.80%
|MARIPOSA
|4.90%
|AMADOR
|5.00%
|LOS ANGELES
|5.00%
|SAN BERNARDINO
|5.00%
|TUOLUMNE
|5.00%
|BUTTE
|5.10%
|RIVERSIDE
|5.10%
|SHASTA
|5.20%
|TRINITY
|5.30%
|SANTA CRUZ
|5.50%
|MONTEREY
|5.60%
|TEHAMA
|5.60%
|GLENN
|5.80%
|MODOC
|5.80%
|SAN BENITO
|5.80%
|DEL NORTE
|6.00%
|LAKE
|6.10%
|SISKIYOU
|6.10%
|PLUMAS
|6.40%
|SAN JOAQUIN
|6.40%
|STANISLAUS
|6.40%
|YUBA
|6.40%
|SUTTER
|7.10%
|MADERA
|7.20%
|ALPINE
|7.50%
|FRESNO
|7.60%
|KERN
|7.80%
|KINGS
|8.00%
|MERCED
|8.50%
|TULARE
|10.20%
|COLUSA
|11.40%
|IMPERIAL
|18.70%
“The Real Unemployment”
Public agencies regularly use a series of measures to report on labor underutilization. Labeled U-1 through U-6, each measure takes a variety of statistics into account to report numbers. The U-6, although less used, is often considered a more reliable indicator. For example statewide, the California EDD reports California unemployment numbers at 4.7%. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) ranges from 1.7 percent (U-1) to 8.9 percent (U-6)
- U-1, persons unemployed 15 weeks or longer, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-2, job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force;
- U-3, total unemployed, as a percent of the civilian labor force (this is the definition used for the official unemployment rate);
- U-4, total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers;
- U-5, total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other marginally attached workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers; and
- U-6, total unemployed, plus all marginally attached workers, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all marginally attached workers.
🌹Why Roseville?
- Impact of Population Growth on Crime
- Roseville Ranked Among Best Places to Live
- Roseville, a Top Growth Destination in U.S.
- Roseville Ranked 9th Best City to Retire in the United States
- Roseville Ranked 14th Nationally for Young Homebuyers
- Roseville Ranked 5th Best in Nation to Work at Home
- Top 8 Reasons We Love Roseville
- Entrepreneur Business Accelerator and Incubator
- Has Downtown Roseville Finally Arrived?
- Biking Roseville
(20+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!