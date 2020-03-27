Social distancing urged

AUBURN, Calif. – The Placer County Parks Division is doing its part to slow the spread of COVID-19 by implementing precautionary measures that keep our parks open while keeping our guests safe and usage orderly.

The Parks Division is urging park guests to comply with the Governor’s Executive Order and Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson’s directive to maintain social distancing practices of 6 feet between non-family members and recommendation to only visit parks in their own community – not to travel between communities for recreation.

“The health and safety of our park guests is our top priority,” said Placer County Parks Administrator Andy Fisher. “We’re thankful to have our beautiful parks open for guests to enjoy, but we’ll need everyone to do their part and apply social distancing during their visit, on foot, on bike or on horse.”

In a statement issued earlier this week, Sisson said “We ask residents to use common sense and stay close to home to get their exercise, as the state has said as well. Traveling between different communities contributes to the spread of disease and the burden on small hospital systems.”

A list of county parks is available online. The Parks Division closed all high-contact areas in parks to help slow the spread of COVID-19. High-contact area closures include bathrooms, drinking fountains, playgrounds, picnic tables and benches.

Reservations for events at county parks are currently suspended, too. Parks staff will be issuing refunds for previously scheduled reservations.

Hidden Falls

Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn remains open for public enjoyment, but parking reservations will be required every day, beginning March 30, due to an influx of visitors. For more information about Hidden Falls Park, including online-parking reservations.

Bear River Campground

Bear River Campground in Colfax is also open to the public, but for day-use only. Opening day for the campground has been postponed from April 1 to at least May 1 for all family and group campsites. No new campsite reservations are not being taken until further notice. Get the latest information about Bear River Campground.