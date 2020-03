Snapshots of South Placer

Roseville, CA- A quick look around Roseville and Rocklin today as South Placer and the rest of the nation settles in for a temporarily slower pace of life. A tremendous debt of gratitude to all our healthcare workers and first responders.

Need some fresh air? Enjoy our incredible local trail system. They are open and being patrolled by police for extra safety.

Quiet stillness pervades typically bustling schools

Construction at Sutter Medical continues at a hurried pace

Almost all we encountered were wearing masks.

An economic staple of Roseville

Residents heeding stay at home directives

Douglas Blvd near East Roseville Parkway at lunchtime.

Cruel irony that respiratory virus is resulting in dramatically cleaner air.

Fitness conscious residents switching to home workouts and incredible local trail systems

At risk: Immense gratitude for healthcare workers and first responders.

Stillness at Fountains

If possible, support your local eateries with takeout. Many now offering tremendous deals.