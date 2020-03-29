Second death reported as cases rise

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer County Public Health is reporting that a second resident has died of COVID-19. The person, an elderly adult with several underlying health conditions, was a resident of south Placer County.

Public Health officials believe the person contracted COVID-19 through community spread. The patient was admitted to a local hospital with COVID-19 symptoms and tested March 17. Lab results confirmed COVID-19 on March 22 and the patient and succumbed to illness yesterday.

Cases rising with additional testing

As of today, there are 53 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Placer County. The first COVID-19 death in Placer County was reported March 4.

COVID-19 Widespread

“This tragic loss is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is widespread in our communities and of the continuing importance of social distancing measures,” said Placer County Health Officer Dr. Aimee Sisson. “It remains everyone’s responsibility to stay at home unless absolutely necessary to help prevent as many more infections and deaths as we possibly can.”

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order and Placer County’s health officer directive remain in effect, requiring all Placer County residents to stay at home except for essential activities, which include:

Activities to maintain the health and safety of family or household members (including pets), such as obtaining medication;

Obtaining necessary services or supplies (or delivering those services or supplies to others), such as getting groceries;

Engaging in outdoor activity, provided 6 feet of spacing is maintained between people who are not members of the same household;

Performing work providing essential products and services at an essential business as defined in the order;

Caring for a family member or pet in another household.

Public Health also reminds residents and visitors that both the executive order and directive prohibit non-essential travel, including for vacation or outdoor recreation.

For general questions about COVID-19 and Placer’s health officer directive, residents are encouraged to visit the county’s COVID-19 website, https://www.placer.ca.gov/coronavirus, or call the county’s coronavirus information line at 530-886-5310.