Placer County, Placer Community Foundation and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation

AUBURN, Calif. – Placer Community Foundation and Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation have partnered to launch COVID-19 response funds.

Through individual and corporate donations, funds will be collected to provide resources to vital community services that are facing critical impacts from the novel coronavirus. Through grants, the effort will aid nonprofit community-based organizations that support basic needs such as food, housing and access to health care throughout Placer County. The funds are now accepting community donations.

“The ripple effect of this virus is already visible as an overwhelming number of vulnerable families and homebound seniors are struggling to meet basic needs.” Veronica Blake, CEO of PCF

“We are closely attuned to how this pandemic is impacting our community,” said Veronica Blake, CEO of PCF. “The ripple effect of this virus is already visible as an overwhelming number of vulnerable families and homebound seniors are struggling to meet basic needs.”

Top Priority

With initial dollars raised, PCF’s fund has already dispersed $50,000 to Placer Food Bank, $10,000 to Seniors First and $5,000 to Auburn Interfaith Food Closet. Food system support has been identified as a top priority. PCF’s initial grants will allow recipients to expand their food assistance resources and provide help to those that need it now. TTCF’s fund will focus on aiding eastern Placer including the severely impacted Tahoe region.

“During this challenging time, generosity and compassion will guide our community forward,” said Stacy Caldwell, CEO of TTCF. “If we each give what we can, then more resources can be directed to meet the vital needs of our more vulnerable residents. Collective giving allows us to tackle our community response more strategically.”

In the weeks to come, both foundations will continuously assess the changing needs of community organizations and disperse funds to support the most critical services. Placer County’s Health and Human Services department will work closely with both foundations to assist with identifying community needs.

“Along with our partners, Placer County is committed to doing everything we can to unite resources to help our most vulnerable populations and businesses,” said Placer County Supervisor and Board Chair Bonnie Gore. “Through tapping into all of our resources and with help from our community, we will come out of this unprecedented event together.”

The PCF COVID-19 Response Fund and TTCF Emergency Response Fund ask for private businesses and individuals to give at this time. An ongoing cycle of charitable donations will be needed in the weeks and months ahead.