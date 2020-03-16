Making the most of Coronavirus shutdowns

Roseville, CA- It’s surreal. Schools are closed, events have been cancelled, stores and restaurants are quickly becoming ghost towns and life all across America is being radically altered. If you’re among the millions forced to hunker down for a spell, why not make the most of it. Here are 7 Things to Do When America Shuts Down

1 – Brighten Your Outlook

Fear is such a powerful emotion and driver of action. It’s BIG business. Many across the news industry rely upon it and often deliver a magnificently distorted view of reality. Take some time to do your own research and you just might discover, the world is often nothing like TV news portrays it. Nicknamed “The Idiot Box” for good reason. In 2020, consider avoiding much of TV News, you just might be surprised at the positive impact on your life.

2 – It’s Game On!

If laughter is the best medicine, a game night with your family just might be the perfect antidote to worry.

Break out some board games and a few snacks and spend a few hours laughing and bonding with your loved ones. Looking for something a more low-key? How about a quiet game of chess, checkers, cribbage, dominoes or cards over a cup of tea? Game on!

3- Start It Up!

Have a hobby you never seem to have enough time for? A home repair project you’ve been neglecting for a while? Been interested in learning a new skill, but never seem to get around to it? Might just be the perfect time to put your plan into action!

4- Opposites Attract

That may not always be true, however a favorite mental exercises is to read a book that advocates an opposing view you hold dear. While it may not change your mind, it may help you strengthen your viewpoints and boost your understanding of the other side. For extra credit, have you and your other half read books that take opposing viewpoints on a subject, then discuss.

5- Take a Hike – Yes, in the Rain!

Why let the rain stop you! Gear up appropriately and hit the trails for exploration. Rainy season is one of the best times to get out and explore the trails in Roseville and Rocklin. Creeks rushing with a renewed vibrancy, vernal pools providing temporary respite for a variety of creatures as lush green grasses surround you. Best of all, it’s free and right out your door!

6- Computer Care

When it comes to computers, we’re admittedly geeks. Extended downtime it always a good time to reevaluate computer security, verify backups and take care of general computer housekeeping. Taking time to make sure the myriad of devices in the house are all updated , secured and optimized for speed.

7- Family Happy Hour

It’s become a popular and favorite event in our home. An enjoyable time of conversation and bonding, with each family member picking out or making a favorite snack and beverage. Bluetooth a little music and hang around your kitchen to share food, drink and life together. Family happy hour is an easy way for everyone to stay current while providing extra encouragement and support during any of life’s challenges. We love it!

We hope you enjoyed some of our ideas and would love to hear from you!

Send us your suggestions and favorite things to do during this shutdown.

User Submitted

Drive-In Movies

Movies at drive-ins you’ll have your own space. And bring your own drinks and food and pillows and have a good time maybe the dog would like to go it sounds fun. ~ Debbie A.