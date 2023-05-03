Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe
Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more.
More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather and spring blooms, additional markets join the fun. The greater Placer County region offers many wonderful opportunities to support California farmers while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere.
Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and it’s always fun checking out what’s new!
Farmers’ Market Schedule
YEAR-ROUND
Roseville: Mahany Park (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)
Open All Year – Rain or Shine
1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville
Sundays: 9:00- 1:00 pm
Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains
Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway
Open All Year
Tuesdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Farmers’ Market at Fowler Ranch
3111 Lincoln Newcastle Hwy
Lincoln CA
Sundays, Year-Round
9:00 am – 1:00 pm
Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)
Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way
Open All Year
Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon
Seasonal
Roseville
Vernon Town Square (First Saturdays)
8:00 am- 1:00 pm
Central Park (First Sundays)
8:00 am- 1:00 pm
Rocklin: RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center
6636 Lonetree Blvd
June – October
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center
5550 Douglas Blvd
June – October
Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Loomis
Taylor’s Burger & Shake Shop Parking Lot
3636 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA
Wednesdays at 8:00 am
Lincoln Hills
Sierra Fresh Markets
965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA
April-November
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Tahoe City Farmers’ Market
Commons Beach
400 N Lake Blvd
May – Oct
Thursdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
