Farmers Market Schedules from Roseville to Tahoe

Roseville, Calif.- If you enjoy farmers markets, Roseville, Auburn & Folsom are among the year-round destinations to grab a hot cup of coffee along with some fresh produce, baked goods and more.

More and more farmers’ markets stay open year-round, but as the winter air gives way to warmer weather and spring blooms, additional markets join the fun. The greater Placer County region offers many wonderful opportunities to support California farmers while enjoying healthier foods in a convenient atmosphere.

Each farmers’ market offers a little something unique and it’s always fun checking out what’s new!

Farmers’ Market Schedule

YEAR-ROUND

Roseville: Mahany Park (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)

Open All Year – Rain or Shine

1545 Pleasant Grove, Roseville

Sundays: 9:00- 1:00 pm

Roseville: Whole Foods Market at the Fountains

Galleria Boulevard & East Roseville Parkway

Open All Year

Tuesdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Farmers’ Market at Fowler Ranch

3111 Lincoln Newcastle Hwy

Lincoln CA

Sundays, Year-Round

9:00 am – 1:00 pm

Auburn: Old Town Courthouse Parking Lot (A Roseville Today Top Pick!)

Auburn Folsom Road at Lincoln Way

Open All Year

Saturdays: 8:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Seasonal

Roseville

Vernon Town Square (First Saturdays)

8:00 am- 1:00 pm

Central Park (First Sundays)

8:00 am- 1:00 pm

Rocklin: RC Willey at Blue Oaks Center

6636 Lonetree Blvd

June – October

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Granite Bay: Quarry Ponds Town Center

5550 Douglas Blvd

June – October

Sundays: 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Loomis

Taylor’s Burger & Shake Shop Parking Lot

3636 Taylor Rd, Loomis, CA

Wednesdays at 8:00 am

Lincoln Hills

Sierra Fresh Markets

965 Orchard Creek Ln, Lincoln, CA

April-November

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Tahoe City Farmers’ Market

Commons Beach

400 N Lake Blvd

May – Oct

Thursdays: 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.



