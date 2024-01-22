Updated Jan 22, 2024: Where to Find the Lowest Gas Prices
Roseville, Calif. – Gas prices continue to hover around the $4 per gallon mark throughout South Placer County. Crude oil prices range are currently below $80.
The lowest prices on gas in Roseville are reliably found at Costco and Sam’s Club and have remained consistent over the years with the occasional exceptions and short term price wars.
Lowest Reported Local Gas Prices – Jan 2024
- Roseville: $3.99 lowest gas price currently at Safeway (Sunrise) (Sierra College Blvd)
- Rocklin: $4.03 lowest gas price currently at Safeway on Sunset
- Lincoln: $4.05 lowest gas price currently at ARCO
