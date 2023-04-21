“Summer Fun Starts Here”

Roseville, Calif.- Northern California has welcomed the warm weather into town and that means concert season is heating up. Each year, the Placer County Fair in Roseville welcomes summer with a variety of musical talent. 2023 is no exception with nine shows planned including favorites such as Spazmatics and Wonderbread 5.

Grab your family and friends and make it full day of fun and entertainment @Grounds in Roseville. 2023 marks the 85th anniversary of the Placer County Fair that continues to grow. After all, “Summer Fun Starts Here!”

Concerts Schedule Placer County Fair

Thursday, June 22

Hill Street Band (5 pm – 7 pm)

Spazmatics (8 pm – 10 pm_

Friday, June 23

Family Jewels (5 pm – 7 pm)

Wonderbread 5 (8 pm – 10 pm)

Saturday, June 24

Ariel Jean (5 pm – 7 pm)

Outlaw Mariachi (8 pm – 10 pm)

Sunday, June 25

Dyllon Gage (12 pm – 2:30 pm)

Bad Miller Revival (3 pm – 5 pm)

Adam Aldama & the Aces (6 pm – 8 pm)

2023 Placer County Fair

June 22- 25, 2023

@TheGrounds

Roseville, Calif.

