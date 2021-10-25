Anguiano will also lead Housing Division/Roseville Housing Authority, Committees

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville City Manager Dominick Casey announced the appointment of Melissa Anguiano as Economic Development Director. She will start Nov. 8.

Anguiano is currently the deputy director of the City of Sacramento’s Office of Innovation & Economic Development. She participated in a highly competitive recruitment for this position and stood out for her experience and success leading a citywide strategy to support businesses, housing, and revitalization in a large metropolitan area; working internally and externally with committees, boards and partner organizations; and partnering with leaders in government, business, and non-profits to bring economic success to the region.



As Roseville’s Economic Development Director, Anguiano will lead the Economic Development Department, the Housing Division/Roseville Housing Authority, the Economic Development Advisory Committee and the Grants Advisory Commission.

Experience

In 2019, Anguiano was appointed to her current position. Prior to that she served as the City of Sacramento’s Economic Development Manager, responsible for creating and leading small-business support programs, directing major negotiations with businesses and developers, and facilitating solutions to critical legal and financial issues related to projects or programs. Her work during the pandemic included facilitating city support for businesses through loans, grants, technical assistance, and workforce development.

Anguiano began her career two decades ago as an economic development specialist for the City of Fremont. She’s worked in economic development for the City of Sacramento since 2004, with significant involvement in redevelopment, and projects including pandemic relief and recovery, Sacramento Army Depot, K Street Streetscape, innovation and growth initiatives, and the City’s inclusive economic development efforts.

“Roseville continues to be a location of choice for businesses and residents to locate and thrive in California. Melissa’s leadership in economic development and housing has garnered her respect throughout the region and will strengthen the quality of life we strive for in Roseville,” said City Manager Dominick Casey. “She’s smart, collaborative and instills trust in all her encounters, which will help her succeed in this new role.”

Anguiano earned a master’s degree in public administration as well as a bachelor’s degree in political science with a business administration minor from California State University, East Bay.