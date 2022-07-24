Traveling Big Top Circus July 29- August 14, 2022

Roseville, Calif.- The circus is in town. The Circus Vargas spectacular returns to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria for two weeks from July 29 through August 14th.

Circus Vargas, America’s favorite traveling Big Top circus continues to thrill and enchant children of all ages with their new and amazing 2022 edition, Circus, Varga Express!

Circus Vargas Preview

Nonstop action and adventure

Join the circus, where the magic begins and the nail-biting, heart-pounding, death-defying action takes place.

Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action and adventure! A magnificent, mega-hit production guaranteed to thrill and enchant children of all ages only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime!

Ticket Pricing & Seating

Pricing and Seating Locations: (*Children under 2 are free!)

VIP experience: $75-65

Ringside Reserved: $59-49

Arena Front : $49-39

Arena Side : $39-29

Back Arena: $29-19

*Age Requirements:

*Children prices apply to those 2-10 years old. Under 2 is free (child must sit on adult’s lap).

11 and over must buy an adult ticket.

60 and over can purchase senior tickets.

Disabilities Accommodations

*We are able to accommodate those with disabilities in any seating area.

Circus Vargas Westfield Galleria

July 29- Aug 14, 2022

1151 Galleria Blvd.

Roseville, Calif.

Times and Schedule Vary

Visit www.circusvargas.com for more information on tickets and showtimes.

