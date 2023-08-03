Highly anticipated fitness center grand opening

Roseville, Calif.- The wait is almost over in west Roseville as the highly anticipated 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport in scheduled to finally open on August 12, 2023. Located on Blue Oaks Blvd in the Nugget Markets anchored Campus Oaks shopping center, local residents have been eagerly awaiting the opening.

The company announced that the new 38,000 sq.ft. club will officially open Saturday August 12th and features the latest exercise equipment, dynamic fitness and recovery solutions like our first cold plunge pool, traditional and infrared saunas, Olympic Training Rig, TRX Suspension Training, Personal Training, and much more. It will provide approximately 25 new local jobs, and on average each club accommodates 7-10K members.

The Campus Oaks shopping center has quickly filled with many businesses and has become a popular destination in this section of Roseville which had previously lacked nearby shopping and dining opportunities.

West Roseville 24 Hour Fitness Super Sport is located at 1533 Blue Oaks Blvd. in Roseville, California.