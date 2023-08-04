Designed as safe, welcoming, and innovative environment

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville City School District’s (RCSD) newest elementary school, Westbrook, will open its doors to students for the first time Thursday, August 10, 2023. Approximately 525 transitional kindergarten through 5th grade students will be welcomed on the first day of school with a red carpet, balloons, and with performances and assistance provided by the West Park High School band, cheer, football and student government students.

Located at 4501 Solaire Drive in west Roseville, Westbrook is RCSD’s 21st school site and the sixth to open west of Fiddyment in the last 15 years. With more than 11,900 students, the District continues its commitment to quality education while keeping pace with the growth of the community. At full capacity, Westbrook will serve up to 800 students and at full build-out, the District expects to reach 25 schools and 16,000 students.

August 12 & 13 in Sonoma County August 12 & 13 in Sonoma County

Through a new design-build partnership with Clark Sullivan and Arch Nexus, Westbrook Elementary was uniquely designed with the intent to create a safe, welcoming and innovative environment for students, staff and the community.

“Building a new school creates connections with communities, developing strong relationships while we begin new traditions. We’ve waited for this day to come and we’re so thrilled to meet our students and their families.” Jessica Brooks, Westbrook Principal

Location

About Roseville City School District

RCSD serves more than 11,900 preschool through eighth grade students in 21(Westbrook Elementary opening fall 2023) unique schools. By offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art, and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. To learn more, visit rcsdk8.org.

related