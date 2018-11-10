Placer County awarded handful of affordable housing vouchers

AUBURN, Calif. — Placer County’s Housing Authority was one of 285 nationwide to receive competitive funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to support housing vouchers for households that include one or more non-elderly person with disabilities between the age of 18-61.

The county received 14 vouchers through HUD’s Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program, which will help disabled recipients afford safe, permanent housing.

Vouchers will be awarded to qualifying people on the housing choice voucher waitlist, which is capped at 500 applicants and is currently full. To qualify for these vouchers, applicants must be homeless or at-risk of homelessness; under the age of 62; and disabled – that is, be on Social Security Disability (including Supplemental Security Income) or have an SSI-qualifying disability.

“We’re pleased to have been awarded these vouchers and to be able to provide more opportunity to disabled individuals in our community who need assistance securing affordable housing,” said Housing Authority Executive Director Amanda Sharp. “We are also always on the lookout for landlords willing to open their hearts and homes so that we can ensure all our vouchers are used quickly.” Landlords can learn more on the Housing Authority website here or call 530-889-7676.

Those who are seeking housing assistance are encouraged to call the Homeless Resource Helpline at 1-833-3PLACER (1-833-375-2237).