Roseville, CA -Scholars, staff and the Board of John Adams Academy charter school paid special tribute to local veterans in an early Veterans Day community event honoring all men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. During the event a service dog was presented to a local disabled veteran.

John Adams Academy’s Roseville campus was adorned with American flags waving in the wind as a group of approximately 60 local veterans arrived to celebrate Veterans Day.

Veterans were greeted and escorted by school children to a hosted breakfast. Following breakfast the Jefferson Building was filled with eager staff and Academy scholars who stood and applauded the veterans as they were escorted in for the assembly by Chuck Jamison playing the bagpipes. The assembly included choir performances, scholar speeches, and keynote speech from Captain Michael Pigott Jr. (United States Army). The United States Marine Corps performed the posting and retiring of the colors as well as the presentation of a flag to the family of Kenneth Densley, a recently deceased veteran and strong supporter of the Academy.

The Academy, partnering with The Freedoms Foundation, presented a service dog from Capitol City K9 to a local disabled veteran. “Capitol City K9 has over 200 veterans on the waitlist for a service dog. Supporting this program and our disabled veterans is close to our hearts and we can only hope to make a difference one veteran at a time”, explained Kylee Nielsen, a senior at John Adams Academy who is President of the National Honor Society and a student board member of the Freedoms Foundation.

A special appearance was made by Lance Izumi, United States Army Veteran, published author, and current President of the Community Relations Board for the US Army’s Northern California Recruiting Battalion. “I was honored to speak to the veterans at today’s Veterans Day celebration at John Adams Academy. The tributes to our veterans were not only heartfelt,” advised Mr. Izumi, “they were informed by true patriotism and appreciation of the sacrifices of our service men and women. Today’s Veterans Day event demonstrates why John Adams Academy is such a jewel in today’s education landscape.”

“From the moment we arrived, and for the entire time we were on the campus, we [veterans] felt profound respect and sincere thanks for our service.” Said Ted Leventini, Jr., US Coast Guard Veteran

“Many of these men and women don’t see themselves as heroes as much as survivors”,” said Dean Forman, President of the John Adams Academy Board of Directors “Events like these are opportunities to show them they are indeed heroes. Patriots and heroes transcend self to protect, defend and serve a cause greater than self.”

