Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program assists Placer residents

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program volunteers saved low-income Placer County individuals and families close to $650,000 on their tax returns this year – a 22 percent increase over last year’s $527,714 refund total.

For the fourth year in a row, Placer County Health and Human Services provided the VITA program in partnership with the IRS, United Way and Sierra College to help qualifying residents file tax returns and maximize refunds.

Placer County Tax Assistance

VITA helps workers with the highest need to receive their earned income tax credit, a refundable federal and state income tax for low to moderate-income individuals and families.

Trained volunteers provide one-on-one tax help to residents throughout the tax season, making sure they receive all refundable federal and state income tax credits, money that ultimately boosts the local economy.

While many communities implement VITA programs, Placer County’s distinctive approach allows it to process more fillings.

“Our partnerships allow us to scale up and try new things, like the internship program we developed with Sierra College,” said Human Services Director Amanda Sharp. “That program ensured we had enough volunteers to administer VITA and allowed students who served as volunteers to earn course credits.”